ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $22.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.