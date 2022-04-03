Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $49.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 279,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Immunic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,370,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 924,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immunic by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

