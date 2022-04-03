ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,175.60 and approximately $52,670.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,333,747 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

