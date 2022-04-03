Ignition (IC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

Ignition (IC) traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $71,663.02 and approximately $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,409.40 or 0.99852626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00068771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027885 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002328 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,538,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,239 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

