IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.10.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $742.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after buying an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 118,240 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 116,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

