iEthereum (IETH) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

iEthereum (IETH) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, iEthereum has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $131.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iEthereum Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling iEthereum

