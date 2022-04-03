IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 0.4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.45. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

