ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $226.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $183.39 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

