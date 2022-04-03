Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HYLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. 1,783,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,260. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $118,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

