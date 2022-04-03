HYCON (HYC) Hits Market Cap of $590,353.88

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. HYCON has a total market cap of $590,353.88 and approximately $79,158.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001922 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

