Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after buying an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,205,000 after buying an additional 87,751 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

