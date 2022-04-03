Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $843,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 735,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

