Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $795,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,610 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,326,000 after acquiring an additional 497,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Macerich by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,858,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after acquiring an additional 306,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macerich by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,123,000 after acquiring an additional 239,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

