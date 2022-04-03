Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

