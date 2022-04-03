Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.71.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

