Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

