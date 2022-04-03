Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 12,900 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 87,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

HBB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow acquired 8,500 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $95,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.