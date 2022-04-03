Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.35.

HTHT traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,296. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.38. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,124,000 after purchasing an additional 701,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

