Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Huaneng Power International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,662. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

