Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Huaneng Power International stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,662. Huaneng Power International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.
About Huaneng Power International (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
