Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $50,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

HWM opened at $36.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

