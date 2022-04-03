Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 455,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

