Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.55 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

