Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $204,744.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.83 or 0.07520073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.02 or 1.00012097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

