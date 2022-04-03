Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:HZN opened at $5.52 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.
In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
