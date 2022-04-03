Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $5.52 on Friday. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

