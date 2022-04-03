Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.55. 1,074,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 256,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 59,508 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

