Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

