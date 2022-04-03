Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

HIMX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,625,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

