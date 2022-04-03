Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A rise in loan demand, solid deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income are expected to keep supporting the company’s revenues in the quarters ahead. Its capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which the bank will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. Hilltop Holdings’ restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, relatively lower interest rates might continue to put pressure on margins to some extent in the near term. Persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits to an extent and hence makes us apprehensive about the company's prospects. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

