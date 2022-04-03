Hifi Finance (MFT) Price Reaches $0.0110

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $109.57 million and $69.01 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00037992 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00108490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

MFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

