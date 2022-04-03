Hermez Network Achieves Market Cap of $29.27 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00013552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $29.27 million and $237,500.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

