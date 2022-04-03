Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

NYSE DFS opened at $110.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

