Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 459 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after buying an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 890,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HWM opened at $36.32 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.