Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.95 Million Position in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.79% of Smith-Midland worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

