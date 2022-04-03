Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 2,625 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,593 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

