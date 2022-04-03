Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSX opened at $85.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

