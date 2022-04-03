Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,275 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.