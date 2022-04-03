Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,100 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

