Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

