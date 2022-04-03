Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.43

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 21298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.