Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Down 5.3%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.28 and last traded at $158.30. Approximately 4,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 290,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Get Herc alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 268,475 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 188.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth $38,508,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.