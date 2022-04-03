Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on April 18th

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.327 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HENKY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($95.60) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

