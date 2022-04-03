Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.29. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 82,374 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.28). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,262,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 428,247 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

