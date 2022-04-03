Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 21655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

About Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

