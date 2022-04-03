Heather E. Brilliant Sells 297 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $55,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DHIL stock opened at $192.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day moving average of $191.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.75 and a 52 week high of $234.84.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.