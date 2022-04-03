HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Barrington Research upped their price target on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -127.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

