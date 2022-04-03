Head-To-Head Contrast: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Applied Energetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Applied Energetics N/A -100.51% -52.19%

This table compares NextNav and Applied Energetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 963.08 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Applied Energetics $180,000.00 2,388.47 -$3.23 million ($0.03) -69.00

Applied Energetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Applied Energetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.88%. Given NextNav’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Risk and Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Applied Energetics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Applied Energetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

About Applied Energetics (Get Rating)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of laser guided energy technology and related products. It offers lasers, high voltage electronics, advanced optical systems, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers. The company was founded by Joseph C. Hayden on June 3, 2002 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

