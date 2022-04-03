Head-To-Head Contrast: Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) & Its Peers

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Duckhorn Portfolio to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million $55.96 million 38.79 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.72

Duckhorn Portfolio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio. Duckhorn Portfolio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Duckhorn Portfolio and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Duckhorn Portfolio Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 95.74%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

