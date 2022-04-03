HC Wainwright Trims IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price to $59.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.10.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

