HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GALT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.