Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Haynes International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 247,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.